 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Titan Quest II Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 2042 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 August 2025 Build 19457107 Edited 2 August 2025 – 19:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improvements to conveyor belt "connect bases" objective logic, with various bug fixes.
  • 3D camera invert setting in settings
  • Now if you put an item on top of another item in the inventory, you can swap it automatically (if there is only one item colliding with the currently held item)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3395931
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link