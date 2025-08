UPDATES

BUFF: Update LUA to latest clean/nonJIT version. This means improved stability for 3D cursors and effects.



FIX: Community browser sometimes failing to subscribe to cursors.



FIX: Fix original cursor sometimes also showing when first entering a game.



FIX: Stuck hotkey issue seen using POE overlay.



FIX: Missing "magnification.dll" error on some windows systems. Instead of YM failing, the relying effect "Zoom" will not work instead.



TODO

NEW: new super awesome scripted cursors



NEW: pixel editor in basic and animated image editors NEW: more control over whats reset from settings reset button.



NEW: Effects: glow, streaks, trails, skew



This is a small maintenance update. Nothing new, just a few fixes that should get out there sooner than later.Feedback greatly appreciated! - Steam And kudos to all the workshop contributors! :)