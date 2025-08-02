 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19457082
This is a small maintenance update. Nothing new, just a few fixes that should get out there sooner than later.

UPDATES

  • BUFF: Update LUA to latest clean/nonJIT version. This means improved stability for 3D cursors and effects.
  • FIX: Community browser sometimes failing to subscribe to cursors.
  • FIX: Fix original cursor sometimes also showing when first entering a game.
  • FIX: Stuck hotkey issue seen using POE overlay.
  • FIX: Missing "magnification.dll" error on some windows systems. Instead of YM failing, the relying effect "Zoom" will not work instead.

TODO

  • NEW: new super awesome scripted cursors
  • NEW: pixel editor in basic and animated image editors NEW: more control over whats reset from settings reset button.
  • NEW: Effects: glow, streaks, trails, skew

Feedback greatly appreciated! - Steam - Reddit - More

And kudos to all the workshop contributors! :)

