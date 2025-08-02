UPDATES
- BUFF: Update LUA to latest clean/nonJIT version. This means improved stability for 3D cursors and effects.
- FIX: Community browser sometimes failing to subscribe to cursors.
- FIX: Fix original cursor sometimes also showing when first entering a game.
- FIX: Stuck hotkey issue seen using POE overlay.
- FIX: Missing "magnification.dll" error on some windows systems. Instead of YM failing, the relying effect "Zoom" will not work instead.
TODO
- NEW: new super awesome scripted cursors
- NEW: pixel editor in basic and animated image editors NEW: more control over whats reset from settings reset button.
- NEW: Effects: glow, streaks, trails, skew
