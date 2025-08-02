New biome is in game now! Enjoy the new music and scenery!
Added a pain split powerup for a "win more" run.
Version 0.133:
** New Features **
- Starter Missios
- Got rid of silly click sound on startup
- Starlit Biome (WIP) in Adventure
- Penguin Suit added to adventure
- Penguin Suit (Hologram) added to nightmare
- Crown of the underworld (Hologram) Added to nightmare lineup
- Bat Wings (Hologram) Added to nightmare lineup
- Wizard hat (Hologram) Added to nightmare lineup
- capture island music removed... they are now just sped up variants of the song (bangers btw)
- Pain Split added to misc item (reduced objective / more reward)
- exp level for expedition scales exponentially now
- Biomes now have different ocean color in adventure mode
- Ocean color properly applies to shop / rest island
- Pie Slicer changed to tomahawk because it looked (redacted)
- fast attacking weapons scaled pretty differntly now
- elemental stacking now takes in weapon fire rate (slca will apply less element than Demon GS)
** Bugs / Adjustments **
- Gold text squishing for SOMEONE who keeps on breaking past the size limit
- Terrain footsteps and dust optimization
- misc powerups icon fix
- fixed gold button on shops
- Fixed Typos
