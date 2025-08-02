New biome is in game now! Enjoy the new music and scenery!

Added a pain split powerup for a "win more" run.

Version 0.133:

** New Features **

- Starter Missios

- Got rid of silly click sound on startup

- Starlit Biome (WIP) in Adventure

- Penguin Suit added to adventure

- Penguin Suit (Hologram) added to nightmare

- Crown of the underworld (Hologram) Added to nightmare lineup

- Bat Wings (Hologram) Added to nightmare lineup

- Wizard hat (Hologram) Added to nightmare lineup

- capture island music removed... they are now just sped up variants of the song (bangers btw)

- Pain Split added to misc item (reduced objective / more reward)

- exp level for expedition scales exponentially now

- Biomes now have different ocean color in adventure mode

- Ocean color properly applies to shop / rest island

- Pie Slicer changed to tomahawk because it looked (redacted)

- fast attacking weapons scaled pretty differntly now

- elemental stacking now takes in weapon fire rate (slca will apply less element than Demon GS)

** Bugs / Adjustments **

- Gold text squishing for SOMEONE who keeps on breaking past the size limit

- Terrain footsteps and dust optimization

- misc powerups icon fix

- fixed gold button on shops

- Fixed Typos