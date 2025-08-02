 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19457029 Edited 2 August 2025 – 19:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Huddle Genius v1.01h is live with a few smart improvements:

🛠 Preferences Update
We’ve reorganized the Preferences screen for better clarity—and added a new option to ignore Shared Exposure when determining Soft Targets. Great for those who want full control over their stacks!

🎯 Draft Manager Upgrade
Your Quarterback Goals now appear in the bottom ticker while drafting, keeping your draft plan front and center.

📊 New Report: Team Handcuff Report
Check it out in Insights → Analysis! This report shows your most popular same-position teammate pairings, highlighting key handcuff situations across your completed drafts.

