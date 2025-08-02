 Skip to content
2 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

PUNCH PLANET - VERSION 0.8.3.b

Version 0.8.3.b is now released!

  • Gameplay and Character Adjustments

Full Change-Log


Camera

  • Zoomed camera out slightly

  • Added camera shake to various attacks

Crumples

  • Initial crumple state now considered airborne instead of knocked down

Input

  • Holding Left + Right now considered valid input for standing (neutral) moves

CID

  • Dash.Forward: Now a run, increased active frames

  • St.MP.Charged: Increased hit stun

  • St.HP.Charged: Now special cancelable

TYARA

  • Health: Increased health

  • St.HP: Now chargeable (causes crumple)

AGENT-G

  • Tactical Agent: Added special move "Tactical Agent", Input Forward+PPP or Backward+PPP, projectile invulnerable

MAXX

  • Health: Increased health

ARN-01D

  • Health: Increased health

GAT

  • Dash.Forward: Now a run

  • Dash.Backward: Now a run

  • Walks: Decreased move speed

  • St.LP: Extended hit box range

  • Levitate -> Air Reaper: Now hits against standing opponents (whiffs against crouching)

