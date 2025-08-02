PUNCH PLANET - VERSION 0.8.3.b
Version 0.8.3.b is now released!
Gameplay and Character Adjustments
Camera
Zoomed camera out slightly
Added camera shake to various attacks
Crumples
Initial crumple state now considered airborne instead of knocked down
Input
Holding Left + Right now considered valid input for standing (neutral) moves
CID
Dash.Forward: Now a run, increased active frames
St.MP.Charged: Increased hit stun
St.HP.Charged: Now special cancelable
TYARA
Health: Increased health
St.HP: Now chargeable (causes crumple)
AGENT-G
Tactical Agent: Added special move "Tactical Agent", Input Forward+PPP or Backward+PPP, projectile invulnerable
MAXX
Health: Increased health
ARN-01D
Health: Increased health
GAT
Dash.Forward: Now a run
Dash.Backward: Now a run
Walks: Decreased move speed
St.LP: Extended hit box range
Levitate -> Air Reaper: Now hits against standing opponents (whiffs against crouching)
