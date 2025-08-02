 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19456895
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!
We’ve been listening to your feedback, and we’re excited to serve up a speedy new update! 💨

🚀 What’s New?

Faster Animations: Moves now feel snappier, tighter, and more satisfying. Your character reacts like they’ve had three espressos.

Longer Rallies: We’ve tweaked gameplay to reward timing and skill, so you can enjoy those epic back-and-forth moments that feel just right.

More Responsive Feel: Movement, shots, and reactions are now ultra-smooth—less delay, more oomph. You’ll feel the difference the moment you step on the court.

Basically? Toonie Tennis is now more toonie than ever.

⚡ Whether you're in it for the glory, the giggles, or just to melt your controller with ridiculous rallies, this update brings the heat.

Thanks for playing and smashing—it means a ton!
Let us know what you think, and keep those serves spicy! 🔥🎾
— rGyani Games

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3084511
Linux 64-bit Depot 3084512
