- Buffed earthboring beetle stats
- Buffed goliath stats
- Buffed rhino stats
- Fixed slippery flutter speed bug
- Fixed different game versions able to play with one another
- Fix goal detection while ball owner is laggy
- Fixed grabbing while aiming
- Fixed leaderboard UI
- Bunny now spawns on losing side
- Add more glide pitch
- Removed dev console
Patch notes for August 2nd Playtest
Update notes via Steam Community
