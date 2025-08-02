 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19456797
Update notes via Steam Community
- Buffed earthboring beetle stats
- Buffed goliath stats
- Buffed rhino stats
- Fixed slippery flutter speed bug
- Fixed different game versions able to play with one another
- Fix goal detection while ball owner is laggy
- Fixed grabbing while aiming
- Fixed leaderboard UI
- Bunny now spawns on losing side
- Add more glide pitch
- Removed dev console

