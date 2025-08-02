Ciao, we are uploading a new build to Steam and Itch!

Would be very curious to hear what you think, especially for the game feel, new landings and the dash.

Send us feedback in the comments here or on our discord server!

Biggest Changes

Red Guy (Character Model)

Red Guy, who was turned into Grey Guy, is now Red again.

Red Guy has clothes now. (1st iteration of the new model)

Red Guy got new animations.

Landing States

(Press SHIFT or CTRL/C just before you hit the ground).

You can now roll or slap the ground to maintain momentum.

You can stumble or become stunned if you fall too far.

Hold CTRL/C to go into a slide instead. Doesn't work if you fall too far (you will roll instead).

Gamefeel

New 'Gamefeel Intensity' slider in options menu.

New speedlines and blurring that happens when you move fast. (Very Mirrors Edge inspired).

Dashing

Press SHIFT + A or D to dash.

Very Mirrors Edge inspired.

Puts you to max speed immediately.

Air Coiling / Crouch Jumping

Press CTRL/C while in the air to crouch jump.

Makes your collider smaller.

Gives you a tiny upwards boost.

Not that much use right now. But it feels cool?.

Movement Changes

When wall climbing, you now pause for a moment at the top before you start sliding down.

When wall climbing, when you start sliding down you can reach a higher max speed.

Other fixes

Catacombs level: Fixed the lighting breaking on low and medium settings.

Catacombs level: Lighting should be more performant.

Minor material and texture changes for flooded and catacombs level.

Known Issues

Camera clips into the model when you roll.,

Slapping the ground twice in a row makes you very short.,

Tapping CTRL just before landing can play the slide animation for a brief moment.

All Other Changes!

UI Improvements

Drop down settings are now opaque instead of translucent.,

Animations

Landing animations added. Rolling. Ground slap., Rough landing (stumble)., Hard landing.

Dash animations added.

Running animation improvements. Hips should sway more, should feel smoother overall. Each run direction has a unique look. Arms should look more natural when you look up or down.

Wall climb animation improvements. Hands are more visible, should help with understanding what is happening.

Added crouch jumping animation.

Small improvements to crouching animation transitions.

Camera Shakes

Re-introduced some camera shakes. More to come.

Don't want people to get motion sick so adding them slowly and keeping them weak.

Graphics

Added first iteration of character.

Added post processing (gamefeel).

Fixed catacombs lighting breaking on medium and low settings.

Patched up some holes in catacombs.

Optimisations,

Optimised textures. - they should take 30-50% less memory and result in ~10% better FPS.

Fixed inverted normals on brick textures.

Improved Master Materials. - about 3% less complex should give better FPS and load faster.

Added support for parallax mapping - this is disabled if materials are set lower than "high".

Reworked catacombs lighting to be more performant.

Environments

Improved lighting in flooded level.

Added parallax mapping to bricks - depends on graphics settings.

Decreased brick normal map intensity by ~50% - thought it looked more hand-painted.

Reworked catacombs texturing - brighter colors make the lighting less dark.

Bug fixes