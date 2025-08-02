Dear Valued Players,

We offer our deepest apologies to all affected players for the severe save data rollback issue caused by the recently launched "Combat Train" DLC for Bomb Vehicle Idle Clicker.

This technical malfunction resulted in some players who purchased the DLC experiencing lost game progress after updating. This situation completely contradicts our original goal of providing players with a high-quality and stable gaming experience, and we deeply regret and take full responsibility for this incident.

We fully understand that game progress represents the time and passion players have invested, and any form of loss is unacceptable. Our technical team has urgently identified the root cause and released a fix patch (version 19456738). All affected players are strongly advised to update immediately.

To compensate for the inconvenience and losses caused by this incident, we will distribute a compensation package containing rare resources to all players who logged into the game during the affected period (from the DLC launch until the release of the fix patch). To claim your rewards, please enter the game and input the redemption code "combat-train-dlc". Please note: This code is only valid for players who have purchased the Combat Train DLC.

Once again, we sincerely apologize for this error. We will conduct a thorough review, strengthen our version testing and quality control processes, and take all necessary steps to prevent such issues from happening again. Thank you for your understanding, patience, and continued support. Your trust is our greatest motivation to move forward.