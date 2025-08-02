 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Titan Quest II Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 August 2025 Build 19456684 Edited 2 August 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
0.6.8

* Changed: removed trading station for now, and reduced tech install costs.
* Changed: levels have more empty space around asteroids now to make small levels more enjoyable by reducing the confinement feeling.
* Changed: Vsync is on by default now, later I will add more graphics options.
* Fixed: unstable mining ship damage reduced to just 0.1hp (it was doing 2hp but was a bug) only if inside some close distance, otherwise it just does the pushback.
* Fixed: dpad navigation inconsistencies on Steam Deck.
* Fixed: control instructions now visually cover the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3876421
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3876422
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link