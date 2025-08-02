0.6.8



* Changed: removed trading station for now, and reduced tech install costs.

* Changed: levels have more empty space around asteroids now to make small levels more enjoyable by reducing the confinement feeling.

* Changed: Vsync is on by default now, later I will add more graphics options.

* Fixed: unstable mining ship damage reduced to just 0.1hp (it was doing 2hp but was a bug) only if inside some close distance, otherwise it just does the pushback.

* Fixed: dpad navigation inconsistencies on Steam Deck.

* Fixed: control instructions now visually cover the game.