0.6.8
* Changed: removed trading station for now, and reduced tech install costs.
* Changed: levels have more empty space around asteroids now to make small levels more enjoyable by reducing the confinement feeling.
* Changed: Vsync is on by default now, later I will add more graphics options.
* Fixed: unstable mining ship damage reduced to just 0.1hp (it was doing 2hp but was a bug) only if inside some close distance, otherwise it just does the pushback.
* Fixed: dpad navigation inconsistencies on Steam Deck.
* Fixed: control instructions now visually cover the game.
Playtest - Updates Note v0.6.8
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3876421
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3876422
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update