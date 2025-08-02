This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New this week: Height adjustment changes, avatar improvements, more. This is a BETA update. Please use the Beta branch in BrVR's steam library page -> gear icon -> properties -> betas.

Attempted to fix height adjustment

The Increase and Decrease height buttons on the menu have come back and now apply a global offset to your height that the Reset Height button will set back to normal. This should reduce frustration with the height system.

Avatar changes

The avatars now have vastly improved leg animations (still with some issues), and all avatars now offer the same speed and health benefits instead of them being disparate. The hazmat suit still protects against gasses though.

Improved Level 49 and added new loot spots

Some new loot areas have been added to level 49, and some optimization has also occurred.

Added some new items some loot pools

Brass knuckles can now be sometimes found inside of crates, along with a couple of smaller items.

