- Fixed issue where declined adventurers would backtrack and return to the queue. They now exit properly.
- Addressed bug where NPCs would spawn far away from the guild.
- Resolved issue with an invisible UI panel blocking one of the save slots.
🎮 Gameplay Improvements
- NPC walking speed adjusted to reduce gliding and improve realism.
- Cabinet placement now correctly snaps to the ground when unpacked.
- Cabinet rotation while holding now feels smoother:
[-] Scroll speed reduced for finer control.
[-] Hold Shift to rotate faster when needed.
🔧 Next Up (In Progress)
- Fix for quest givers not showing up consistently.
- Resolve issue with quest givers standing in wrong queue positions, making them uninteractible.
- Investigating the guild upgrade not triggering correctly.
- Prevent adventurers from taking quests without player approval.
- Fix for adventurers getting stuck at the counter after receiving their reward.
Hope everyone has a great day further!
- Obsessive Games
