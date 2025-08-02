 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19456632
✅ Bug Fixes
  • Fixed issue where declined adventurers would backtrack and return to the queue. They now exit properly.
  • Addressed bug where NPCs would spawn far away from the guild.
  • Resolved issue with an invisible UI panel blocking one of the save slots.


🎮 Gameplay Improvements
  • NPC walking speed adjusted to reduce gliding and improve realism.
  • Cabinet placement now correctly snaps to the ground when unpacked.
  • Cabinet rotation while holding now feels smoother:
    [-] Scroll speed reduced for finer control.
    [-] Hold Shift to rotate faster when needed.


🔧 Next Up (In Progress)
  • Fix for quest givers not showing up consistently.
  • Resolve issue with quest givers standing in wrong queue positions, making them uninteractible.
  • Investigating the guild upgrade not triggering correctly.
  • Prevent adventurers from taking quests without player approval.
  • Fix for adventurers getting stuck at the counter after receiving their reward.


Hope everyone has a great day further!
- Obsessive Games

