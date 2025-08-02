 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Titan Quest II Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 August 2025 Build 19456627 Edited 2 August 2025 – 18:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 1.0.5

- Fixed bug in Chapter 8 where some players may have got stuck and unable to progress the three quests needed to compelte the chapter.
- Fixed bug with player animation glitching in Chapter 5 after a call

As always, if there are any bugs you encounter - please join our discord and post them in our Bug Report tab. Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Misc. Content Depot 1308941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link