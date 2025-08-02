Version 1.0.5
- Fixed bug in Chapter 8 where some players may have got stuck and unable to progress the three quests needed to compelte the chapter.
- Fixed bug with player animation glitching in Chapter 5 after a call
As always, if there are any bugs you encounter - please join our discord and post them in our Bug Report tab. Thank you!
1.0.5 Patch Notes
