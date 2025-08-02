New Content
✦ Rerolling and Locking shop feature
You're now able to reroll shops and lock them as well!
✦ Ragnarra (New Soul)
Let me know if auto cast casting her spell at the start of battle is wack or not.
✦ Bitten Fruit (Starter Relic)
✦ Drunken Dwarves (Common Unit)
Balance Changes
✦ Golem
Ranged eruption attack amount 3 -> 1
He was effectively getting 3 attacks for the price of one and in my current implementation I dont think I visually communicated that well nor was the damage balanced so for now he'll only strike once.
✦ Runebearer Peasants
Believer Upgrade unit amount 3 -> 2
