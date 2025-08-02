 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19456570 Edited 2 August 2025 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content

✦ Rerolling and Locking shop feature

  • You're now able to reroll shops and lock them as well!

✦ Ragnarra (New Soul)

  • Let me know if auto cast casting her spell at the start of battle is wack or not.

✦ Bitten Fruit (Starter Relic)

✦ Drunken Dwarves (Common Unit)

Balance Changes

✦ Golem

  • Ranged eruption attack amount 3 -> 1

  • He was effectively getting 3 attacks for the price of one and in my current implementation I dont think I visually communicated that well nor was the damage balanced so for now he'll only strike once.

✦ Runebearer Peasants

  • Believer Upgrade unit amount 3 -> 2

