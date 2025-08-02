Update 12

If you find any bugs, think a feature is bad or something like that lemme know.

- Improved most of the UI

- Health Bar

- Ammo counter

- Menus (like main menu and options menus)

- You can make an invite only server

- You can now invite friends through steam and join people through steam

- Tweaked Vote Banning slightly (grace period for newly joined players)

- You can spin the gus in the menu by drag clicking

- Added a new game rule called 'Pistol Snipe only' which means servers with this game rule will only allow players to use the pistol and sniper. There could be a few bugs with this feature so lemme know if you find them.

- Cannonballs might have been broken? dunno for how long it was but they work now.

- there are goblins somewhere

(cheeky ramble)

Hello pirate gamers there's been a lack of consistent updates for pfs which is due to being busy with real life stuff and that. So i apologise for the few of you who would like to see more cool stuff or stuff in general in the game. I have fun updating it and i got some ideas i wanna do like a boat map and overhauling the visuals with new models, textures and animations among other things. But i wouldn't expect that anytime soon, it really just depends on if i have the energy and time for it. Just wanted to share the reason for the lack of updates and say that the void between them will probably not change lol considering the last 'large' update was 7 months ago. And thats about it, cya!