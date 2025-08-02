Hello, translation enthusiasts!



We're thrilled to present one of the biggest updates we've been working on. With this update, your application is now more powerful, flexible, and customizable than ever before! Here’s what’s new:



🚀 New Features



Freedom to Choose Your Translation Service!



In addition to DeepL and Yandex, you can now use Google Translate, Microsoft Translator, and OpenAI (GPT) services.



Simply select your desired translation service from the Settings > API Settings menu, enter your API key, and start translating.



Detailed API Setup Guides



Easy-to-understand, step-by-step guides on how to obtain an API key for each new service have been added directly into the application.



✨ Improvements & Quality of Life



Per-Service Language Memory (Our Most Requested Feature!)



Your Source and Target Language selections are now saved separately for each translation service.



For example, you can have English-Turkish settings for DeepL and German-French settings for Microsoft. Your language preferences will no longer be lost when switching between services!



Dynamic Language Lists



The language selection menus are now smart! Whichever API service you select, the menus will only show the languages supported by that service. This ensures you always have the most accurate and up-to-date language list.



🐞 Bug Fixes



Fixed a critical crash that occurred when using the mouse wheel over the language selection boxes in the settings menu.



Resolved a major bug that caused the target language to be saved as 'none' after switching between API providers, leading to translation failures.



Fixed a bug where Screen Capture (OCR) translation would always translate to the same language, ignoring the selected target language. OCR now correctly uses the language settings of your currently active service.



Thank you for your patience and feedback during the development of this major update. Please try out the new features and don't hesitate to share your thoughts with us!



Happy translating!