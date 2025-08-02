Central Bank - Build 0.3 «Monetary Resonance» Update Notes
Released: August 3, 2025
Now live on Steam!
🌟 Major New Features & Improvements
💥 Visual Effects Overhaul:
New economic impact VFX: Watch policies ripple through markets with dynamic particle systems
Enhanced crisis animations: Hyperinflation flares, recession frostwaves, and market surge effects
🎚️ Special Actions (First Release):
Early implementation of emergency tools: "Market Calming Measures" and "Liquidity Injection"
Test experimental policies (balance in progress - report issues!)
🔊 Sonic Economy Update:
New adaptive sounds that shifts tone with economic health
Satisfying "policy confirmation" sound effects when implementing decisions
🧭 Revamped Navigation Menu
🐞 Critical Fixes:
Patched interest rate calculation errors during event chains
Resolved UI scaling issues on ultra-wide monitors
Optimized late-game performance during economic crises
🔧 In Development & Testing (subject to change)
🛠️ Special Actions Expansion
🌐 Campaign Mode Progression
📊 Advanced Data Layers
Sector-specific impact forecasting (housing, manufacturing, tech)
Corporate debt visibility toggle
🏦 A Message from the Governors
"With 'Monetary Resonance', we're harmonizing gameplay feedback into tangible improvements. Your reports directly shaped the VFX priorities and menu redesign. The Special Actions system is our newest mechanic yet - help us refine it through the experimental phase!
As we approach 1.0, expect deeper economic simulation layers and more dramatic policy consequences. The next update will reveal our narrative director's surprise passion project..."
- The Central Bank Dev Team
🔧 Report Bugs & Shape Development:
Join our Discord or Steam forums - top contributors might get featured in credits!
Changed files in this update