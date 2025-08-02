Hello everyone!

16 new stickers



3 new skins



3 Minescrap equipped enemies



Stats bar display rework

Bugfixes and tweaks

Stats bars scaling fix



Gamepad tooltips fixes



Missing loot showcase SFX fix



TPP camera zooming inside Industrius fix



MineScrap not being attached fix



Various honk interactions fixes



Body parts text scaling fix



Fixed upgrade menu not closing when leaving scrapper



Upgrading from maxed out parts for some parts fix



Tracked suspensions glitching inside Industrius fix



Demo achievements fix



Amount of loot from overseer rank bosses increased



Several suspensions (e.g. Warhorse) drop chance increased



Warthog Steiger Skirmish being available too early fix



Steiger Skirmishes loot and difficulty tweaks and fixes



Industrius difficulty tweaks



Minescrap mines lifetime reduced



Rammer and Stopper enemies archetypes occurrence increased



Convoy Activities distance fail state fix + shortened



Convoy Hijack defenders being Cubs only fix



Enemy mines no longer explode upon contact with other enemies



Unitrack Steiger missing skin fix



Missing Flakwagon description translation fix



Missing Convoy Hijack description translation fix



Fixed several issues with Russian localization



More bugfixes and tweaks.



Proper gamepad support.



Achievements.



We are extremely grateful for your overwhelming reception ofearly access. All of yourandto our tiny team!This small update is focusing on tweaks and fixes... but we also squeezed in someWe had to address a major issue - scaling of all stat bars was incorrect. This might look like we changed some stats on some parts, but we didn't - it just that they are now scaled correctly to make it possible to compare them.What's next for our team:Thank you!team