Hello everyone!
We are extremely grateful for your overwhelming reception of FUMES early access. All of your support, feedback and reviews mean a lot to our tiny team!
This small update is focusing on tweaks and fixes... but we also squeezed in some new content:
- 16 new stickers
- 3 new skins
- 3 Minescrap equipped enemies
Stats bar display rework
We had to address a major issue - scaling of all stat bars was incorrect. This might look like we changed some stats on some parts, but we didn't - it just that they are now scaled correctly to make it possible to compare them.
Bugfixes and tweaks
- Stats bars scaling fix
- Gamepad tooltips fixes
- Missing loot showcase SFX fix
- TPP camera zooming inside Industrius fix
- MineScrap not being attached fix
- Various honk interactions fixes
- Body parts text scaling fix
- Fixed upgrade menu not closing when leaving scrapper
- Upgrading from maxed out parts for some parts fix
- Tracked suspensions glitching inside Industrius fix
- Demo achievements fix
- Amount of loot from overseer rank bosses increased
- Several suspensions (e.g. Warhorse) drop chance increased
- Warthog Steiger Skirmish being available too early fix
- Steiger Skirmishes loot and difficulty tweaks and fixes
- Industrius difficulty tweaks
- Minescrap mines lifetime reduced
- Rammer and Stopper enemies archetypes occurrence increased
- Convoy Activities distance fail state fix + shortened
- Convoy Hijack defenders being Cubs only fix
- Enemy mines no longer explode upon contact with other enemies
- Unitrack Steiger missing skin fix
- Missing Flakwagon description translation fix
- Missing Convoy Hijack description translation fix
- Fixed several issues with Russian localization
This update was released for both full and demo.
What's next for our team:
- More bugfixes and tweaks.
- Proper gamepad support.
- Achievements.
Thank you!
FUMES team
