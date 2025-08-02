 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Titan Quest II Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 August 2025 Build 19456507 Edited 2 August 2025 – 17:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!


We are extremely grateful for your overwhelming reception of FUMES early access. All of your support, feedback and reviews mean a lot to our tiny team!

This small update is focusing on tweaks and fixes... but we also squeezed in some new content:
  • 16 new stickers
  • 3 new skins
  • 3 Minescrap equipped enemies


Stats bar display rework


We had to address a major issue - scaling of all stat bars was incorrect. This might look like we changed some stats on some parts, but we didn't - it just that they are now scaled correctly to make it possible to compare them.

Bugfixes and tweaks

  • Stats bars scaling fix
  • Gamepad tooltips fixes
  • Missing loot showcase SFX fix
  • TPP camera zooming inside Industrius fix
  • MineScrap not being attached fix
  • Various honk interactions fixes
  • Body parts text scaling fix
  • Fixed upgrade menu not closing when leaving scrapper
  • Upgrading from maxed out parts for some parts fix
  • Tracked suspensions glitching inside Industrius fix
  • Demo achievements fix
  • Amount of loot from overseer rank bosses increased
  • Several suspensions (e.g. Warhorse) drop chance increased
  • Warthog Steiger Skirmish being available too early fix
  • Steiger Skirmishes loot and difficulty tweaks and fixes
  • Industrius difficulty tweaks
  • Minescrap mines lifetime reduced
  • Rammer and Stopper enemies archetypes occurrence increased
  • Convoy Activities distance fail state fix + shortened
  • Convoy Hijack defenders being Cubs only fix
  • Enemy mines no longer explode upon contact with other enemies
  • Unitrack Steiger missing skin fix
  • Missing Flakwagon description translation fix
  • Missing Convoy Hijack description translation fix
  • Fixed several issues with Russian localization

This update was released for both full and demo.

What's next for our team:
  • More bugfixes and tweaks.
  • Proper gamepad support.
  • Achievements.

Thank you!
FUMES team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1920431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link