- Reduced duelist part drop quantity (this is a temporary fix because duelists are currently dropping twice as many parts as they're meant to)
- Temporarily removed Pressured Performance volatile mod due to infinite loop crash
- Fixed the player having a chance to travel to the same stage twice in a row
- Removed non-debug godmode key
Playtest Patch - August 2nd, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update