2 August 2025 Build 19456496 Edited 2 August 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Reduced duelist part drop quantity (this is a temporary fix because duelists are currently dropping twice as many parts as they're meant to)
  • Temporarily removed Pressured Performance volatile mod due to infinite loop crash
  • Fixed the player having a chance to travel to the same stage twice in a row
  • Removed non-debug godmode key

