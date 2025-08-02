Added Aditional Props.



Added Ambient Planes



Added Aditional Decals.



Added VOIP Indicator.



Added Loading Level after Logging in. (No more freezing straight after).





Updated Location Saving so it now saves your current location every 60 Seconds (No more logging outside of bars (Unless thats where you logged off ofc)).





Fixed Syncing with Weather at Runtime.



Fixed Syncing with Video player on New Link added.



UNLOCKED Clothing has been Re-Added (Please note if they do not appear at the shop Kiosk it hasnt been added server sided yet).



Fixed Syncing issues with Emotes.



Fixed an issue where the Radial Menu thinks you're still using it when closed.





Removed Developer Inputs for Vehicle testing (Sorry about that).



Removed Generating GUID for Voice Chat (Added too many people even though it was less. Now Generates a GUID and Stores your GUID so It doesnt Add too many New Users on the server).



A Quick Hotfix, nothing major.Still no Settings Option in the new UI, Will be working on the rest of the new U soon.