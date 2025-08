New features



Added 2D text object.







And 3D text object.









Changes



(RC1 to Stable) Added a new input to animate the percentage of visible characters in text.

(RC1 to Stable) Introduced a default option that removes the width limit for 3D text objects (Link)

Improved the color input buttons in the palette for better usability.





Bug fixes



Issue Reference 3D lights are now correctly applied to all sub-shaders. Link Exporting now properly waits for frame computation when using sub-shaders. Link Prevented number input fields from returning NaN values Link Fixed material preview and palette generation from material. It now correctly uses the layer's lighting settings for palette creation. (Reported on Discord) Corrected inverted camera rotation for Front and Back views. Link Fixed missing resynchronization with canvas when undo a layer deletion. (Not reported) Fixed tools focus. (Not reported) Fixed missing drawing on an empty layer. (Not reported) Fixed default rotation of 3D particles when emitting globally. (Not reported)



Hello! This is the stable release introducing both 2D and 3D text objects.If you encounter any bugs or have feature suggestions, feel free to share them in the community forum . Thank you!