Major 2 August 2025 Build 19456419 Edited 2 August 2025 – 17:06:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello! This is the stable release introducing both 2D and 3D text objects.

Roadmap and news

Documentation and tutorials


New features



Added 2D text object.



And 3D text object.

Changes



(RC1 to Stable) Added a new input to animate the percentage of visible characters in text.
(RC1 to Stable) Introduced a default option that removes the width limit for 3D text objects (Link)
Improved the color input buttons in the palette for better usability.

Bug fixes



Issue Reference
3D lights are now correctly applied to all sub-shaders. Link
Exporting now properly waits for frame computation when using sub-shaders. Link
Prevented number input fields from returning NaN values Link
Fixed material preview and palette generation from material. It now correctly uses the layer's lighting settings for palette creation. (Reported on Discord)
Corrected inverted camera rotation for Front and Back views. Link
Fixed missing resynchronization with canvas when undo a layer deletion. (Not reported)
Fixed tools focus. (Not reported)
Fixed missing drawing on an empty layer. (Not reported)
Fixed default rotation of 3D particles when emitting globally. (Not reported)




If you encounter any bugs or have feature suggestions, feel free to share them in the community forum. Thank you!

Changed files in this update

