Hello! This is the stable release introducing both 2D and 3D text objects.
New features
| Added 2D text object.
And 3D text object.
Changes
| (RC1 to Stable) Added a new input to animate the percentage of visible characters in text.
| (RC1 to Stable) Introduced a default option that removes the width limit for 3D text objects (Link)
| Improved the color input buttons in the palette for better usability.
Bug fixes
|Issue
|Reference
|3D lights are now correctly applied to all sub-shaders.
|Link
|Exporting now properly waits for frame computation when using sub-shaders.
|Link
|Prevented number input fields from returning NaN values
|Link
|Fixed material preview and palette generation from material. It now correctly uses the layer's lighting settings for palette creation.
|(Reported on Discord)
|Corrected inverted camera rotation for Front and Back views.
|Link
|Fixed missing resynchronization with canvas when undo a layer deletion.
|(Not reported)
|Fixed tools focus.
|(Not reported)
|Fixed missing drawing on an empty layer.
|(Not reported)
|Fixed default rotation of 3D particles when emitting globally.
|(Not reported)
If you encounter any bugs or have feature suggestions, feel free to share them in the community forum
. Thank you!
Changed files in this update