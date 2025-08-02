 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Titan Quest II Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 2042 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 August 2025 Build 19456365 Edited 2 August 2025 – 20:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a small update for the game, thanks to your feedback!

We have also launched a discount in honor of the earlier release of full support for Steam Deck + Linux.

The promotion runs from July 31, 2025, to August 14, 2025!

Patch Change Log:

- Fixed interface bugs, including button display on Steam Deck;

- Increased time between player switches.

We remind you that a corrected official layout for Steam Deck was previously released.

Be sure to go to the controller settings before launching the game and select the Steam Deck layout in the "Community Layouts" section. If for some reason it does not appear, click the "Show all layouts" button.

Please let us know if you have any issues with the above steps; we will integrate it directly into the game build (the layout will appear in "Your Layouts," where the integrated layout for the XBOX 360 controller is currently located).

You can share your suggestions for improving the game or report any bugs in the game's Community. We will definitely consider and try to implement your wishes!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3566921
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3566922
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link