This is a small update for the game, thanks to your feedback!

We have also launched a discount in honor of the earlier release of full support for Steam Deck + Linux.

The promotion runs from July 31, 2025, to August 14, 2025!

Patch Change Log:

- Fixed interface bugs, including button display on Steam Deck;

- Increased time between player switches.

We remind you that a corrected official layout for Steam Deck was previously released.

Be sure to go to the controller settings before launching the game and select the Steam Deck layout in the "Community Layouts" section. If for some reason it does not appear, click the "Show all layouts" button.

Please let us know if you have any issues with the above steps; we will integrate it directly into the game build (the layout will appear in "Your Layouts," where the integrated layout for the XBOX 360 controller is currently located).

You can share your suggestions for improving the game or report any bugs in the game's Community. We will definitely consider and try to implement your wishes!