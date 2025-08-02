Possibility to restart Pinball cabinet during the game
In desktop mode restart can be found from menu. In VPIN you can do this currently only with mouse from menu, but I will add possibility to bind cabinet button to next patch. VR restart button will be also added on next update. Currently you can't restart machine in VR.
Menus can be now navigated also with gamepad
Use left thumbstick to move the cursor. A/X button to select depending the gamepad you use.
(Currently disabled from VPIN Configuration Menu). More improvements to menu navigation coming later.
Desktop Front Panel mouse cursor bug
When playing with gamepad, front panel now shows cursor correctly and you don't need to move mouse anymore to see the cursor.
Mouse left-click keybind bug fixed
Fixed bug where binding A on Xbox-style controllers conflicted with the left mouse button.
SSF Channels are now correctly routed and named
Corrected routing for Side Surround and Rear Exciter audio output channels.
VPIN Configuration menu default rotation is now saved
The system now retains the last orientation set for the VPIN menu.
First Launch crash
Many people have experienced first launch crash. Only happens first time you start the game in desktop or VR mode. I think it's now fixed but I'm not 100% sure 🙂
+ other reported small bugs fixed.
Hotfix 02/08/2025
