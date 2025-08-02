-Fixed some text issues.
-Optimized the logic for the Black Tornado's smaller tornadoes.
-Added Range to the enhancement pool for all weapons (can be enhanced up to twice the base value).
-Removed the attribute cap for most weapons.
-Increased the damage coefficient effect for War Spear.
-Enhanced the base damage boost effect for some weapons.
-Increased the EXP gained from Wind Slash.
2025/08/03 Update
