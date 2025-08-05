Pedro Temple is going out with a bang in this major update!

Here is a list of the additions!

Two NEW playable characters, Poe and Rando!

Poe can throw snowball, even upwards and beneath himself!

Rando can put weaker enemies and even their bullets in his mouth, and either spit them out or swallow them!

Four NEW Battle Mode stages: Kettle Kingdom, Space World, Kingdom of Frostica, and Tournament Ring!

NEW Pallete Swapper: When you have selected a character on the player select screen, you can switch their colors!

NEW CAMPAIGN!!! Pedro Shuffled (aka Shuffle Mode)!

In this mode, rooms have three variations that are randomly selected when you move to the next room.

This mode contains new enemies, locales, and music!

Zillard's boss fight in Wanted Mode has a secret: On the select screen for that boss, press attack before going to that boss fight.

MODIFIERS!!

In Arcade Mode, there are other modifiers in addition to the post-game Time Attack mode:

Pit Stop: Bonus rooms are replaced with a shop where points are spent for shields or 1-ups.

Wanted Bosses (requires beating all nine Wanted Mode bosses): Most Arcade Mode bosses are replaced with bosses from Wanted Mode.

Parkour Quest: Some rooms are replaced with simple platforming gauntlets.

Points Drought: Enemies and bosses no longer yield points, but may occasionally drop coins with little value.

Some small bugs have been fixed as well...

We hope this final expansion to the game will make you players smile.

- Jared, developer for Pedro Temple