Hey everyone!
We’ve just released a small but important hotfix (v1.01) that fixes missing characters in the Chinese Simplified and Chinese Traditional versions of the game. Text should now display correctly in both languages across all menus and gameplay.
Thanks to everyone who reported this issue - your feedback helps me improve quickly!
Let me know if you spot anything else, and enjoy the game!
Hotfix v1.01 - Language Display Fix (Chinese Simplified & Traditional)
