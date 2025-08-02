 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19456268 Edited 2 August 2025 – 16:32:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!

We’ve just released a small but important hotfix (v1.01) that fixes missing characters in the Chinese Simplified and Chinese Traditional versions of the game. Text should now display correctly in both languages across all menus and gameplay.

Thanks to everyone who reported this issue - your feedback helps me improve quickly!

Let me know if you spot anything else, and enjoy the game!

Nhneno <3

