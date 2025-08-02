Fixed some bugs!



-Fixed a bug where you could drag the bottom left XP bar and get infinite levels.

-Fixed a bug where the "Crafting…" text would mess in a few different languages.

-Replaced the Portuguese flag with the Brazil flag.

-Fixed an issue where if you have the last pickaxe, the Inflate Burst and the Shape Shifter talent cards, the game would spawn too many pickaxes, which could cause the game to lag.

-Potential bug fix, I’m still looking into this bug: Once The Mine has been upgraded a lot, the mined bars could cause the object pool to overlap. (This means that the game keeps spawning objects that will never be reused and never deleted. Aka cause the game to use more and more ram) That might still be an issue. Let me know if some of you are still experiencing this.

