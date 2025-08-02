Hi hello yes

Unfortunately v.0.2.2 is not here yet, was starting work on it when I noticed some bugs that desperately needed fixin'. Since it included a MAJOR softlock I decided to tackle it in another patch instead of in v.0.2.2

Alright, here are the patch notes:

Improved death spectating, you no longer need to hold right click to move and look around.

Fixed a softlock with group buttons due to previous presses being counted on top of the current one, resulting in a negative number of presses remaining and the group button being stuck in an invalid state

Fixed "EMERGENCY PROCEDURE" in the lobby being anchored to nothing, and thus phasing through the floor when the elevator descended

yapping about v.0.2.2 and the future (please ignore)

Work on v.0.2.2 has been going well. I've started work on the 2 new maps and settings (which actually is in the game rn but in an unusable state). You can expect v.0.2.2 in about 2-3 weeks. I won't dive in too deep on the future of FD because it's pretty boring. Most of the features that you'll expect on release have already been added, so the biggest issue I need to tackle right now are the maps. Get ready for the next major update cycle to not be focused on features, but instead on maps. A whole bunch of 'em fully modeled, textured and polished.

Anyways FD's development is going well, and I think I can get a fun, playable demo out in time of the next fest and the game fully ready for release by the end of october. But then again, in true nofacegames fashion, never expect a game to release by the time i say it will :P

Thanks for playing FD. Now go have fun.

-NoFaceGames