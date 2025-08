Accidentally lost my doc tracking changes for 4.2 so this list is only what I remember

Updates to floating text, improved performance and clarity

Fixed a major issue where crits were hitting for 0

Fixed some perf issues around trails

Physics optimizations

Fixed a bug where explosions were getting orphaned and building up over the course of a run

Added HUD visualizations for active buffs from abilities

Added iconography for specials, stats, and protocols

[*] Improvements to enemy collisions, fixed a bug that allowed enemies to be knocked out of bounds