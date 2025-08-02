 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 August 2025 Build 19456096 Edited 2 August 2025 – 15:59:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello players!

We’ve just released a new update focused on enhancing bot behavior and overall game realism. Here’s what’s new:

Improved Bot Escape Behavior
Bots now make smarter decisions when fleeing, making them more dynamic—and much harder to take down.

Updated Bot Farming Algorithms
Bots have been reworked to prioritize attacking lower HP enemies first, improving their efficiency and tactical decision-making during combat.

Enhanced Visibility Checking
Line-of-sight detection has been refined for better performance and realism. Bots now have more accurate awareness—large monsters will no longer be able to hide behind walls!

Thanks for your continued support! We’re working on even more improvements, so stay tuned.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3638981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link