Hello players!



We’ve just released a new update focused on enhancing bot behavior and overall game realism. Here’s what’s new:



Improved Bot Escape Behavior

Bots now make smarter decisions when fleeing, making them more dynamic—and much harder to take down.



Updated Bot Farming Algorithms

Bots have been reworked to prioritize attacking lower HP enemies first, improving their efficiency and tactical decision-making during combat.



Enhanced Visibility Checking

Line-of-sight detection has been refined for better performance and realism. Bots now have more accurate awareness—large monsters will no longer be able to hide behind walls!



Thanks for your continued support! We’re working on even more improvements, so stay tuned.