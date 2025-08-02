 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19456007 Edited 2 August 2025 – 15:39:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- fixed error related to challenges that require crashing into multiple objects that sometimes caused spawning in limbo after loading a level the second time
- fixed visual bug where challenge destruction objects reappear are game restart (progress was unaffected)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2223701
