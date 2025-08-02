We’ve reimagined the gameplay mechanics to bring you even more thrilling matches full of strategic choices. Here are the main highlights:

8 Rounds of Rising Tension

Each match now unfolds over eight rounds, ensuring a fast pace and twists until the very last turn.

Action Points Instead of Health Points

Farewell to traditional health points: we’re now using Action Points , a precious resource to manage carefully. Some powers now cost 1 Action Point to activate. Action Points partially recharge each round, encouraging tactical decisions.

Accumulable Bets System

Want to raise the stakes and surprise your opponent? You can now accumulate Bets to enhance your powers’ effects, adding a new layer of depth and bluff.

Comeback Mechanics

It’s never over until it’s over! Thanks to the new comeback dynamics, a well-timed move can turn the tide of battle, always offering a chance for a comeback.

▶️ Download the patch now and experience these updates firsthand.

💬 Leave us feedback or a review to let us know what you think (every suggestion helps us improve)!

Have fun and… may strategy be with you! <3