2 August 2025 Build 19455979 Edited 2 August 2025 – 15:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve reimagined the gameplay mechanics to bring you even more thrilling matches full of strategic choices. Here are the main highlights:

  • 8 Rounds of Rising Tension
    Each match now unfolds over eight rounds, ensuring a fast pace and twists until the very last turn.

  • Action Points Instead of Health Points
    Farewell to traditional health points: we’re now using Action Points, a precious resource to manage carefully.

    • Some powers now cost 1 Action Point to activate.

    • Action Points partially recharge each round, encouraging tactical decisions.

  • Accumulable Bets System
    Want to raise the stakes and surprise your opponent? You can now accumulate Bets to enhance your powers’ effects, adding a new layer of depth and bluff.

  • Comeback Mechanics
    It’s never over until it’s over! Thanks to the new comeback dynamics, a well-timed move can turn the tide of battle, always offering a chance for a comeback.

▶️ Download the patch now and experience these updates firsthand.
💬 Leave us feedback or a review to let us know what you think (every suggestion helps us improve)!

Have fun and… may strategy be with you! <3

Changed files in this update

Depot 3374341
