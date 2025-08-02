Update, Version 20250802
Update notes via Steam Community
English
[Skill]The "Righteous Vengeance" skill now has a new icon.
[Skill]The "Hit Till They Talk" skill now has a new icon.
[Skill]The "House Destroyer" skill now has a new icon.
简体中文
【技能】神圣复仇现在有了一个新图标。
【技能】刑讯逼供现在有了一个新图标。
【技能】拆家现在有了一个新图标。
Changed files in this update