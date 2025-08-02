 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19455896 Edited 2 August 2025 – 15:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where summoned creatures could spawn into locked prison cells. Tweaked initial positions of animated and summoned creatures. Added more pre-checks for AI to check that there is space to create the animated / summoned.
  • More tweaks to charm / possession, so that friendly creatures won't get angry or stay angry at the charmed / possessed in special cases.
  • Yet another autopick bug fixed. This happened when "Pick all ammunition" setting was unchecked, and you autopiloted from level loot to a shoot weapon that used different ammunition type than what you currently had in quiver.
  • When hostile creatures are seen, ammunition disabled in the loot manager can now be re-enabled from the normal inventory (ENTER or LMB on the item). Disabling can still be done only from the loot manager.

