- Fixed a bug where summoned creatures could spawn into locked prison cells. Tweaked initial positions of animated and summoned creatures. Added more pre-checks for AI to check that there is space to create the animated / summoned.
- More tweaks to charm / possession, so that friendly creatures won't get angry or stay angry at the charmed / possessed in special cases.
- Yet another autopick bug fixed. This happened when "Pick all ammunition" setting was unchecked, and you autopiloted from level loot to a shoot weapon that used different ammunition type than what you currently had in quiver.
- When hostile creatures are seen, ammunition disabled in the loot manager can now be re-enabled from the normal inventory (ENTER or LMB on the item). Disabling can still be done only from the loot manager.
Update notes for release 61.16
