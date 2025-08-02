New dungeon added to the Northern Shore, new enemies, weapons, and fixes specific for Steamdeck.
Key rebinds are now open for keyboard and gamepad, instead of whichever you are using at the time. On Steamdeck only gamepad functions will show up.
Game Update, 2 August, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
