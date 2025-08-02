 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19455839
Update notes via Steam Community
New dungeon added to the Northern Shore, new enemies, weapons, and fixes specific for Steamdeck.

Key rebinds are now open for keyboard and gamepad, instead of whichever you are using at the time. On Steamdeck only gamepad functions will show up.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3231481
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3231482
  • Loading history…
