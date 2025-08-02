Hello Community,

I have just released a new update.

Character:

The first-person view has been overhauled, so there should no longer be any clipping issues where body parts appear cut off or the arms start to fade in and out.

A future update will further improve the movements in the first-person perspective. For a while now, the camera has not been freely movable, which suppresses the wobbling in the first-person view. This change was made based on feedback from the community, who reported feeling dizzy during fast movements.

Overall, the gameplay experience in the first-person perspective should now be more pleasant.

Weapons:

All weapons and items have been realigned to fit better with the character and no longer appear misaligned.

One-handed weapons have also been reworked to enable more realistic hit animations. Previously, some animations when striking would pass through trees or rocks. This has now been fixed, so hits are simulated more realistically.

Animals:

The AI of the animals has been further adjusted and bugs have been fixed. For example, wolves triggered a wrong animation when they started running. Now, animals like hares and chickens react by fleeing when you get too close, instead of just wandering around aimlessly.

Wolves and bears will now flee when you inflict damage on them. After a certain point, they will flee.

General Fixes

Various smaller bugs have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience and stability.

If you have any questions or feedback, let me know! Thank you for your support and have fun with the game!



