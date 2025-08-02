New update 1.0.4---Highlights of the update---- Another new world with 14 levels and a final enemy has been added. The new world is called Dark Darkness. It will only be available once you unlock Drakonia World. This new world features several enemies with different movement mechanics and is really difficult.- A new ability has been added to the ship, which can only be unlocked by completing the Fiery Lava world. The ability must be purchased in the store in exchange for experience and will be automatically equipped without consuming energy. This ability is called Supreme Circle.- The experience cost of purchasing energy bombs has been increased to 10,500 for better game balance and to prevent extreme abuse.- The three new worlds in the game expansion now grant 100,000 experience points when completed.- Cronotron will now have 2 more levels of use that you will have to purchase with experience in the store. The mechanics of use have changed completely. You can increase its level of use up to 3 times, while the skill charges slowly.Its charging speed has been reduced by 3%. It will only be available when you unlock Solara World.