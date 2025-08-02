* bugfix: enemies no longer get stuck when punched into the mountain
* bugfix: durco's hammer is no longer spinning like a helicopter after attacking once
* bugfix: ronnies fight back state now can deal damage again
* bugfix: reduced snappines when transitioning ragdoll states
* bugfix: enemies can no longer level up when they are stunned
* bugfix: harold is less jelly when getting punched
* bugfix: fix a snappy transition that would sometimes happen when transitioning from knockback
* bugfix: boss can no longer be introduced when player is an active knockback
* change: reduce default projectile explosion damage to 1 from 10
Epic Hero Game Patch 0.5627 (preview-build)
Update notes via Steam Community
