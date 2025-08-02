* bugfix: enemies no longer get stuck when punched into the mountain

* bugfix: durco's hammer is no longer spinning like a helicopter after attacking once

* bugfix: ronnies fight back state now can deal damage again

* bugfix: reduced snappines when transitioning ragdoll states

* bugfix: enemies can no longer level up when they are stunned

* bugfix: harold is less jelly when getting punched

* bugfix: fix a snappy transition that would sometimes happen when transitioning from knockback

* bugfix: boss can no longer be introduced when player is an active knockback

* change: reduce default projectile explosion damage to 1 from 10

