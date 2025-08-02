Thanks for your amazing support and for playing our game <3
Hardcore Race Event
August 14th - 17th starting 5pm CEST
Everyone can participate. You can even play the full event with the free steam demo, so invite everyone!
To participate simply join our official discord. and drop us a message in the #hardcore-race-chat.
New Features
- Redesigned Forrest Traps: The forrest traps have been completely redesigned for improved visibility.
- Added Hardcore Race Event Countdown in main menu that allows to join the race event when countdown runs out
Balancing
- Shatterspire - Melee Weapon: Melee Weakening Effect 10% -> 12%
- Leap - Goladir Specialisation: Leap does now as well trigger all your melee On Attack and On Hit Effects. Therefore leap adds additional 2 dodge cost but also increases your max dodge +1. No dodge reneneration malus.
- Blink - Heleja Specialisation: Blink now does not reduce your dodge regeneration malus to make this skill fun to play directly from the start. Dodge Regeneration -25% -> 0%, Max Dodge +2 -> +1
- Hammerstrom - Goladir Specialisation: Cyclic Hammer Uptime increased 6s -> 7s
- Trembling Ground - Legendary Weapon Effects: Trembling Ground effect for legendary weapons uses a different trembling ground effect that has bigger AoE size but only triggers 1 melee on hit effect to keep the melee attack replacer uniuqe
- Shardpiercer - Melee Weapon: Projectile Weakening Effect 20%-> 10%
- Sunderbow - Range Weapon: Projectile Weakening Effect 5% -> 3%
Bugfixes
- Fixed Maptier 19 having wrong greek numbers assigned
- Fixed skill tree origin skillnode having duplicated tooltip containers
- Fixed trembling ground and shockwave vfx not being displayed properly
You are invited to join our official discord. Chat with fellow SfL Players, discuss builds, the new content update or just hang out with us.
