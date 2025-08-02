 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19455678
  • Fix building thumbnail for Celt-Iberien Barracks, African Warrior Camp
  • Increase model scale of all units/buidlings slightly
  • Add graphical fresnel effect
  • Make hex-grid less pronounced on terrain tiles and tweak terrain tile textures
  • Tweak default camera field-of-view and direction
  • Improve ranged attack tracer particle effect
  • Add setting for number of anisotropic filtering samples
  • Tweak fog-of-war rendering
  • Performance and quality improvements for depth-of-field effect

