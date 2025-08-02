- Fix building thumbnail for Celt-Iberien Barracks, African Warrior Camp
- Increase model scale of all units/buidlings slightly
- Add graphical fresnel effect
- Make hex-grid less pronounced on terrain tiles and tweak terrain tile textures
- Tweak default camera field-of-view and direction
- Improve ranged attack tracer particle effect
- Add setting for number of anisotropic filtering samples
- Tweak fog-of-war rendering
- Performance and quality improvements for depth-of-field effect
Changelog v0.5.7.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update