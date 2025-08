This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Social media

Hey folks!This patch further chugs the update along, with more modding-related changes.- object interaction menu made more transparent- fixed incorrect layer render order (regression introduced in RC8.3)- exposed the following classes/libraries to mod environments: world, items, outlineShaderRemember to report any issues you run into! Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!