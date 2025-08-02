Morning everyone! This hotfix contains two changes to prevent that annoying everyone crashes at the start of a lobby with collisions on thing, that's funny once and annoying really fast. Also I was able to iron some issues out thanks to player.log contributions from the community that hopefully fix a few of the random and dramatic bugs that can happen.



Changes - reduced crash distance in multiplayer to reduce crashing on run start

- players can't crash into each other in the first 5 sec after start in multiplayer



Fixes - fixed borderless window mode

- removed clutter from player.log

- fixed lobby list blinking from autorefresh

- fixed errors in longboardswitcher in multiplayer

- fixed potential error in challenge in game UI

- fixed issue with an editor utility in build



If you run into any issues let us know on discord :)