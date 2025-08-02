Changes- reduced crash distance in multiplayer to reduce crashing on run start
- players can't crash into each other in the first 5 sec after start in multiplayer
Fixes- fixed borderless window mode
- removed clutter from player.log
- fixed lobby list blinking from autorefresh
- fixed errors in longboardswitcher in multiplayer
- fixed potential error in challenge in game UI
- fixed issue with an editor utility in build
If you run into any issues let us know on discord :)
Changed files in this update