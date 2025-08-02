 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 August 2025 Build 19455583 Edited 2 August 2025 – 14:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Morning everyone! This hotfix contains two changes to prevent that annoying everyone crashes at the start of a lobby with collisions on thing, that's funny once and annoying really fast. Also I was able to iron some issues out thanks to player.log contributions from the community that hopefully fix a few of the random and dramatic bugs that can happen.

Changes

- reduced crash distance in multiplayer to reduce crashing on run start
- players can't crash into each other in the first 5 sec after start in multiplayer

Fixes

- fixed borderless window mode
- removed clutter from player.log
- fixed lobby list blinking from autorefresh
- fixed errors in longboardswitcher in multiplayer
- fixed potential error in challenge in game UI
- fixed issue with an editor utility in build

If you run into any issues let us know on discord :)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2223701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link