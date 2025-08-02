 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19455547 Edited 2 August 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.4.3

Additions

  • Added the ability to reject a task given by the Bishop even after it was already accepted.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug that would lock a Brewery if an Ale Order expired while Laymen were still transporting the ale to the cart.

  • Fixed error from being thrown when sending ale to the Pope from a Cellar barrel.

  • Fixed incorrect Ale Order related French localized text that provided incorrect information.

  • Fixed issue that resulted in additional Laymen being recruited when loading a save with a single Farmhouse Ale stored in a Cellar barrel.

  • Fixed issue that prevented an active Abbey upgrade from being completed successfully. Implemented fix on load for saves already affected by this bug.

  • Fixed the positioning of a coin icon in the Merchant UI.

  • Fixed an issue with the Feedback Form being opened when renaming a recipe using the 0 key on the number pad.

  • Fixed the F11 feedback tool to improve the information provided and the reliability of the data.

Changes

  • Various gameplay performance optimizations.


