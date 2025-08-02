v0.4.3
Additions
Added the ability to reject a task given by the Bishop even after it was already accepted.
Bugfixes
Fixed a bug that would lock a Brewery if an Ale Order expired while Laymen were still transporting the ale to the cart.
Fixed error from being thrown when sending ale to the Pope from a Cellar barrel.
Fixed incorrect Ale Order related French localized text that provided incorrect information.
Fixed issue that resulted in additional Laymen being recruited when loading a save with a single Farmhouse Ale stored in a Cellar barrel.
Fixed issue that prevented an active Abbey upgrade from being completed successfully. Implemented fix on load for saves already affected by this bug.
Fixed the positioning of a coin icon in the Merchant UI.
Fixed an issue with the Feedback Form being opened when renaming a recipe using the 0 key on the number pad.
Fixed the F11 feedback tool to improve the information provided and the reliability of the data.
Changes
Various gameplay performance optimizations.
Changed files in this update