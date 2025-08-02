NPC System Added: City streets are no longer empty! NPC vehicles moving in traffic add realism and dynamism to the game.



Graphics Quality Improved & Game Optimized: Scenery details, shading, and texture quality have been updated. Performance improvements now offer a smoother gaming experience.



+15 New Language Support: Players worldwide can now play Truck Simulator Ultimate 3D in their native language.



General Bug Fixes: Bugs and minor issues reported by players have been completely resolved.



A major update is now available for Truck Simulator Ultimate 3D! Improvements based on player feedback have made the game both more vibrant and more accessible. The simulation experience has become even more realistic with the new version.v2 Update Notes