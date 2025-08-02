v2 Update Notes
- NPC System Added: City streets are no longer empty! NPC vehicles moving in traffic add realism and dynamism to the game.
- Graphics Quality Improved & Game Optimized: Scenery details, shading, and texture quality have been updated. Performance improvements now offer a smoother gaming experience.
- +15 New Language Support: Players worldwide can now play Truck Simulator Ultimate 3D in their native language.
- General Bug Fixes: Bugs and minor issues reported by players have been completely resolved.
