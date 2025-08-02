After seeing a few people play, I wanted to make this patch to make things a little more enjoyable:
- Passive abilities show up next to your other abilities, so you can remind yourself of how they work.
- Buying a rank of a perk automatically equips it so you don't forget to equip it.
- Fixed a bug where trying to use a controller would make your targeting reticle disappear until restart.
Hope you continue to enjoy the game!
Release QoL Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update