2 August 2025 Build 19455527 Edited 2 August 2025 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
After seeing a few people play, I wanted to make this patch to make things a little more enjoyable:

- Passive abilities show up next to your other abilities, so you can remind yourself of how they work.
- Buying a rank of a perk automatically equips it so you don't forget to equip it.
- Fixed a bug where trying to use a controller would make your targeting reticle disappear until restart.

Hope you continue to enjoy the game!

