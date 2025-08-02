After seeing a few people play, I wanted to make this patch to make things a little more enjoyable:



- Passive abilities show up next to your other abilities, so you can remind yourself of how they work.

- Buying a rank of a perk automatically equips it so you don't forget to equip it.

- Fixed a bug where trying to use a controller would make your targeting reticle disappear until restart.



Hope you continue to enjoy the game!