We’ve addressed issues with Steam Achievements in Horror Night With Tung Tung Tung Sahur.
- All achievements should now unlock correctly.
- Progress tracking has been verified and improved.
Thank you for playing and for your feedback!
[Update – August 2, 2025] Steam Achievements Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3733651
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update