2 August 2025 Build 19455462 Edited 2 August 2025 – 13:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
We’ve addressed issues with Steam Achievements in Horror Night With Tung Tung Tung Sahur.

- All achievements should now unlock correctly.

- Progress tracking has been verified and improved.

Thank you for playing and for your feedback!

Changed files in this update

