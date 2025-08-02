My lovely farmers!

This patch contains mainly bug fixes and small improvements.

Updated Unity game engine version.

Improved descriptions for Scrapper, Spreader, Irrigation, Overflow, Big Spender, Beet Salesman, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Sprinkler, Wheat, and Fertilizer.

Improved tutorial texts, especially their entry animation and font.

Improved input device auto-detection. From now on, only major navigation inputs (like d-pad navigation for gamepads and arrow keys navigation for keyboards) will trigger input scheme changes. Moving the mouse will still change the input to mouse. This change will allow for combining mouse input with keyboard binds such as \[N] for next day or \[H] for harvest all.

Fixed bug that caused spawning temporary exhaust Cabbage cards in card packs and supply drops.

Fixed bugs related to spamming the next day button (mainly on gamepads).

Fixed the camera not centering on a selected map node (mainly on gamepads).