2 August 2025 Build 19455453 Edited 2 August 2025 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

My lovely farmers!

This patch contains mainly bug fixes and small improvements.

🛠️ Bug Fixes & Improvements

  • Updated Unity game engine version.

  • Improved descriptions for Scrapper, Spreader, Irrigation, Overflow, Big Spender, Beet Salesman, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Sprinkler, Wheat, and Fertilizer.

  • Improved tutorial texts, especially their entry animation and font.

  • Improved input device auto-detection. From now on, only major navigation inputs (like d-pad navigation for gamepads and arrow keys navigation for keyboards) will trigger input scheme changes. Moving the mouse will still change the input to mouse.

    • This change will allow for combining mouse input with keyboard binds such as \[N] for next day or \[H] for harvest all.

  • Fixed bug that caused spawning temporary exhaust Cabbage cards in card packs and supply drops.

  • Fixed bugs related to spamming the next day button (mainly on gamepads).

  • Fixed the camera not centering on a selected map node (mainly on gamepads).

  • Fixed a few game internal errors.

Best,

– Piotrek

