Hello all! Me and my brother have some updates for you to enjoy! Our beloved artist is cranking out some baller 3d models and textures and they will be soon implemented into the game I am working on setting up the system for character selection so that you can have a little but of style for you character. Im hoping to have this finished by Monday morning.



Content in today's patch:



Added new totem that displays the progress towards quota. This totem is unlocked by default. As you feed fish to the altar, the totems bar will glow and indicate how close you are to meeting quota.

Added new volume sliders for music, weather and voip.

There are also voip sliders for each individual player, allowing you to adjust the volume of each person in your group

Made several improvements to the voip system to improve quality.

Added new VFX when catching fish



Fixed multiple issues with the save system

Fixed bug where crocodile would get stuck in a loop after grabbing a player

Fixed bug where a player's voip state could get stuck to false and never return to true

Some other random fixes aswell.



Thanks!







