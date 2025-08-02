When we finished the last mission, the game would crash if we were on a ship. This has been fixed.

Landing on ships has been made more stable.

When we called our crew back and bombed the enemy ship, our crew was also lost. This has been fixed.

We could also injure our own crew on the enemy ship. This has been fixed.

On our level 2 ship, the crew was destroyed while using our last ability permanently, but they were rescued.

While cursed, we were initially blinded. This has been fixed.

Calculations on low display settings were displayed halfway on the screen. This has been fixed.

The game crashed when the captain in the last mission was captured. He has been repaired, and now he cannot be captured again.