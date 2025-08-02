 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19455376 Edited 2 August 2025 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Crops have arrived! 🌾🍇🥕
You can now collect and use them as real items.
Eat them, craft with them, or trade them later!

New Items Added:
🍇 Grapes (ブドウ): +3 HP when eaten
🥕 Carrots (ニンジン): +4 HP when eaten
🌾 Wheat (小麦): Can be used for crafting and trading (coming soon!)

This is an early stage of the farming system as seeds and tools will be introduced in upcoming builds.

🖼️ A few visual updates were also made to support these new additions!

More crop types and farming interactions coming in future builds! 🛠️✨

💬 Have suggestions or need help?
Join the conversation on Discord!
You’ll find the link on the Steam page or in the PLAYNESE Main Menu 🎮

📩 Talk soon!
Light ☀️

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3764891
