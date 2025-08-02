Crops have arrived! 🌾🍇🥕

You can now collect and use them as real items.

Eat them, craft with them, or trade them later!



New Items Added:

🍇 Grapes (ブドウ): +3 HP when eaten

🥕 Carrots (ニンジン): +4 HP when eaten

🌾 Wheat (小麦): Can be used for crafting and trading (coming soon!)



This is an early stage of the farming system as seeds and tools will be introduced in upcoming builds.



🖼️ A few visual updates were also made to support these new additions!



More crop types and farming interactions coming in future builds! 🛠️✨



💬 Have suggestions or need help?

Join the conversation on Discord!

You’ll find the link on the Steam page or in the PLAYNESE Main Menu 🎮



📩 Talk soon!

Light ☀️