Crops have arrived! 🌾🍇🥕
You can now collect and use them as real items.
Eat them, craft with them, or trade them later!
New Items Added:
🍇 Grapes (ブドウ): +3 HP when eaten
🥕 Carrots (ニンジン): +4 HP when eaten
🌾 Wheat (小麦): Can be used for crafting and trading (coming soon!)
This is an early stage of the farming system as seeds and tools will be introduced in upcoming builds.
🖼️ A few visual updates were also made to support these new additions!
More crop types and farming interactions coming in future builds! 🛠️✨
💬 Have suggestions or need help?
Join the conversation on Discord!
You’ll find the link on the Steam page or in the PLAYNESE Main Menu 🎮
📩 Talk soon!
Light ☀️
